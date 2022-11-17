Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Burkett

BURKETT, GERTRUDE VALENTINE “TRUDY” of West Branch, Michigan; died on ‘ November 15, 2022. She was 97. Gertrude was born on February 14, 1925 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late John Joseph and Emma Florence (nee: Jach) Krencicki. She is survived by two sons, Jerome F. Burkett, Jr. and Peter (Jane) Burkett; four daughters, Denise (Michael) Duggan, Dawn (Clifford) Keith, Deidre (Norm) Watson Powell and Tawny (Johnny) Vredenburg; one brother, Albert (the late Marilyn) Hoga; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome F. Burkett, Sr. in 1993 and one sister, Betty (the late William) Beauchamp; two brothers, Ben (the late Josette) Hoga and Donald (Pat) Hoga. Trudy was a 1943 graduate of St. Rita’s High School, Detroit. Worked for the Packard Plant during WWII and retired after 25 years as an administrator for the Iron Workers Local 25. Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan Komen for the Cure www.komen.org . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .