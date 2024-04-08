GHS theatre, ‘Alice in Wonderland’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— The Goodrich High School theatre students are going down the rabbit hole.

At 7 p.m., April 12-13, and 2 p.m., April 13-14, Goodrich High School theatre will present their production of Alice in Wonderland at the Raymond C. Green Auditorium, 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich.

“We chose this production because we are building out our drama program and we have needed a slightly bigger show as we are getting more students to participate in our theater,” said technical director Patricia Whittaker. “We wanted a more known show that kids could get excited about with a lot more parts for a lot more kids.”

The play, based on Lewis Caroll’s novel of the same name, tells the story of Alice and her adventures after she follows a white rabbit down a rabbit hole and falls into Wonderland, a world where the impossible is possible.

“It’s going great, they’re all really excited,” said Whittaker. “They’ve had a really fun time making the set and making the costumes and getting into character. We are so excited to have it and show it for everyone.”

Tickets are available at our.show/aliceghs. General admission is $10, and tickets for seniors and students are $8.