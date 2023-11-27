Growing cases of malicious destruction of property

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation is warning residents of a number of cases of malicious destruction of property in Brandon Township.

“We are getting hit with a rash of malicious destruction of property in the southeast corner of the township, in the Clarkston Lakes and Sashabaw Meadows mobile home parks,” said OCSO Brandon Substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “This includes throwing bricks, rocks, wrenches through people’s home windows, damaging cars.”

Officers are looking for any information in the incidents, and there is a cash reward for the anonymous information that will lead to an arrest.

“This is happening late evening until early morning, I’d say 1-2 in the morning,” said Glover. “Be vigilant, keep your lights on, be aware of people walking around. If you see something, call 911.”

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Detective Nabozy or Lt. Glover at 248-627-4911.