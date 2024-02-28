Herbert Leon

LEON, HERBERT ANTHONY of Ortonville, Michigan; died on February 28, 2024. He was 99. Herbert was born May 2, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph and Lora (nee: Alfano) Leon. He preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Leon who he married on October 6, 1962. He is survived by one son, Gino Anthony (Sherene) Leon; one daughter, Gia Christie; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Christie, Nicholas (Kiley) Christie, Alexzander (Courtney) Christie and Michael Christie, Gino Leon, II, Brian (Megan) Leon, Brad (Dana) Leon and Alison (Brett) Leon; 9 great grandchildren, Harlan, Mylon, Bowen, Bennett, Aiden, Addison, Lola, Dane and Brian; daughter-in-law Marian Leon; preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Brian and Dino Leon; Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army-WWII. He retired as an Engineer from General Motors after 48 years of service. He was a member and Past President of the Mt. Clemens Lions Club. A noted participant at the Boat Bar playing pool. Funeral service will by Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 until the time of the service. Pastor Scott Clark, officiating. Interment with Graveside Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 25800 W. Ten Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48034. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Clemens Lions Club c/o Lion David Herrington, P.O. Box 463183, Mt. Clemens, MI 48046. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com