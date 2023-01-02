Heritage Garden redesign begins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — On Dec. 19, the village council voted 6-0 to have Olson Construction remove and replace the current ramp in front of Old Town Hall in accordance with the Heritage Garden Space redesign not to exceed $8,000.

“That’s the first step then in being able to do the vision of the Heritage Garden redesign,” said council member Melanie Nivelt. “That number should cover it.”

The plan is to remove the current disability ramp and replace it with a revised, barrier-free ramp, which brings it up to current state accessibility code. The original quote for $6,680 was from April of 2022.

“We know materials cost alone has changed quite a bit since April, so we will review the price,” said village manager Ryan Madis.