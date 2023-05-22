Holly resident found guilty of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, assault, reckless driving

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — A Holly resident was found guilty of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, and reckless driving in an incident that occurred in Brandon Township in November of 2021.

The the jury in the Honorable Judge Grant of 6th Circuit Court of Michigan’s court room found Sheryl Ann Amico guilty of the above charges, and sentencing is set for June 14, with the sentencing guidelines of 4-5 years in prison.

On Nov. 27, 2021, dispatch was called for a vehicle that ran over a person and left the scene. The caller found Amico and was able to get her plate number. Deputies spoke to the victim, who stated they were in the parking lot of a local establishment when a vehicle struck him and knocked him to the ground. He said Amico then got out of the vehicle, jumped on him, and started punching him several times. He said he did not know Amico, and was transported to the hospital.

Amico told deputies that she saw someone that she thought she recognized and bumped him to knock him to the ground, but the name she gave was not the identity of the person she struck. She said she then got out and hit him several times then left. She was placed under arrest for felonious assault with a motor vehicle and transported to the jail.

Her sentencing is set for June 14, 2023.