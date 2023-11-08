FRIEND, Jack L. of Ortonville, passed away on November 6, 2023; age 73.

Husband to Debbie, his lifetime love married for 55 years, together for 60. Loving and devoted father to Angela (Ray) Vieira, Misti Friend, and JacLynn (JD) Quinn. Proud and adoring grandpa to Rachel Vieira, Brenden Sheffield, and “papa” to Mia Quinn. Preceded in death by his brothers Jr. (Pam), Dennis (Jeannie), and Gary (Cindy) Friend. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his loving dogs.

Together, Jack and Debbie raised their three daughters in a home that was built on hard work and love. He was a self-employed concrete finisher for over 40 years gaining many long-term customers and friends. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, embarking on many outdoor adventures. He was the creator and breeder for FriendsMastiffs earning 3 world champions. Jack was a lifelong baseball coach and recently enjoyed coaching his grandson on the 2021 7th Grade Brandon Baseball team. Most importantly, Jack loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Visitation Thursday from 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday, November 10th at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Great Lakes Mastiff Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 47256, Chicago, IL 60647; Designate funds are for Michigan Dog’s Care in Memory of Jack Friend. www.glmr.org (hit donate button)

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.