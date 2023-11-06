James Warren

WARREN, JAMES LEWIS of Ortonville, Michigan, died on November 4, 2023. He was 61. James was born June 10, 1962 in Royal Oak, Michigan to James and Sheila (nee: Smith) Warren. He is survived by his two daughters, Christy (Jeremy) Pinson and Shelly (Brandon) Schudlich; six grandchildren, Kain, Jessie, Bella, Emma, Skylar and Adelle; his mother, Sheila Warren; special Aunt, Elecia Smith; sister, Lisa Ann (Terry) Larson; special nieces and nephews, Nicole, Juliana, Christopher (CJ), Aryah and Ja’Maree; special friend, Carol Semmens. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edgar Warren. James was a 1980 Brandon High School graduate. He was an active member of AA and was very proud of reaching 2 years of sobriety. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Interment following at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland County Alano Club 5661 Clintonville Road, Clarkston, Michigan 48348 www.ocalanoclub.org . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com