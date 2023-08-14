James Webb

WEBB, JAMES AUSTIN of Ortonville, Michigan, died on August 10, 2023. He was 86. James was born January 30, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Austin Parker and Mildred (nee: Vance) Webb. He married Marilyn Plenar on June 18, 1983 in Lake Orion, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; three children, Scott (Lisa) Webb, Shaun Webb and Alexa Webb; three grandchildren, Reed (Audra) Webb, Alycia Webb and Lorenna Webb; two great grandchildren, Braelyn and Lana and Baby Webb is on the way; he was preceded in death by four sisters, Lois Bradburn, Barbara Sharette, Marilyn Weckle and Frances Viau. James was a veteran of the U.S. Marines-Korea. He was a member of the Marine Corp League Flint Detachment #155. He retired from the Waterford Police Department. He played Santa Claus for the police department for many years along with his tracking dog, Caesar. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Dan Wine, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Fire Department (53 South Street, Ortonville, MI 48462). Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com