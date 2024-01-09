Janet Geeham

Geeham (Jackson), Janet Waive passed peacefully at home in Oxford MI on January 2, 2024.

She was 74.

Born in 1949 in Detroit, MI, Janet is survived by her children Krystal (husband Angelo) and David (wife Kara) and grandchildren Autumn, April, Charlotte, Kameron, Mavis.

She is also remembered by her nieces and nephews Kenneth, Jennifer, Amanda, and Eric, as well as 4 great-nieces and 7 great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jean, sisters Lynda and Barbara, and brother Gregory. Janet had one job in her life, proudly serving the public with the United States Postal Service, where she retired in 2006. Janet was an avid reader and Mahjongg player. She used her excellent penmanship as a member of the Daughters of Encouragement group at Living Water Church at Seymour Lake, often sending cards and letters to her fellow church members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11 AM at the Living Waters Church, 3050 S Sashabaw Road, Oxford, MI with a luncheon to follow.