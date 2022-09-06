Joan Peters

PETERS, JOAN I. of Goodrich, Michigan; died September 1, 2022. She was 84.

Joan was born on December 7, 1937 in Houston, Texas to the late Phillip and Lois (nee: Newton) Grace. She is survived by two sons, Donald C. (Gayle) Peters and Dennis R. Peters; eight grandchildren, Krista (Tom) Brown, Leanna (Dan) Mazich, Dennis (Diana) Peters, Nicholas, Christopher, Jonathan, Nathan and Bryant Peters; nine great grandchildren, Jacob Peters, Ava and Tanner Mazich, Claire and Calvin Brown, Jameson, Rhett, Lily and Lennon Peters; she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Peters, son, Dean John Peters and grandson, Dean John Peters, II. Mrs. Peters was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hadley. She was an environmental activist having worked on the Oakland and Macomb counties cleanup of the Clinton River Watershed. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South St, Ortonville Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .