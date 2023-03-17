Joanne Pethick

PETHICK, JOANNE MARIE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 16, 2023. She was 75. Joanne was born on October 20, 1947 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Joseph and Eileen (Nee: Rossman) Koslowski. She married Richard Kenneth Pethick on December 28, 1968 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her husband, Richard Kenneth Pethick; four children, Richard (Andrea) Pethick, Jr., Gary (Connie) Pethick, Amy (Jerry) Sherman and Julie (Adam) Decker. Eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitch) Walker, Jessica (Grant) Green, Unique Pethick, Joslynn Decker, Jaelynn Decker, Brooklyn Pethick, Sydney Pethick and Keegan Switzenberg; two great grandchildren Levi and Luke; one brother, Stephen (Pamela) Koslowski. She was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Koslowski. Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com