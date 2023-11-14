Joseph Calvin Jr.

CALVIN, JOSEPH EARL, JR. “JOE” of Linden, Michigan. Passed away on November 11, 2023, surrounded by family. He was 86.

Joe was born June 8, 1937 in Lincoln Park, Michigan to the late Joseph Earl and Dorothy Helen (nee: Clark) Calvin. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School. Joe, like many in his family, loved horses. While some brothers rodeoed, he showed horses, along with his cousin, Denny Calvin, for several years. He also drove teams of horses and buggies for a number of years. Joe worked for McLouth Steel for over 25 years until his retirement. He loved traveling with family and friends in his RV across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. During his marriage to Mary Lynn (nee: Peterson) they welcomed into their family, Gerri Lynn and Joseph Alan Calvin. Later he married Dorothy DeNise on December 20, 1991 in Toledo, Ohio, where they lived in Holly, Michigan until her death in 2015. They spent many days together upgrading and enjoying their vacation home in Mancelona, Michigan. Joe recently lived in a retirement park in Linden, where he liked to sit outside, watching deer and enjoying the outdoors he so loved. He is survived by his daughter, Gerri Lynn (Brad) Anderson, step-children, Craig (Diane) DeNise, Bruce DeNise and Dawn (Doug) Campbell; grandchildren Beth, Shawn, Jon, Joey and Jill; brother, Charles “Bud” (Rae Jean) Calvin, sister-in-law, Dorene Finzel; close cousin, Dennis (Kay) Calvin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Calvin; son, Joseph Calvin; siblings, Peggy Caruso, Dick Calvin, Clark Calvin, Dorothy Schnaidt, Annabeth Beach; nieces, Peggy Jo Eddy and Amy Curtis. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 208521. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com