Judith Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Judith “Judy” – of Davison, age 79, passed away on February 9, 2023. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Davison United Methodist Church, 207 East Third St. Davison, Michigan 48423; Pastor Rob McPherson officiating. The family will receive visitors the hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kitchen Fund at the church.

Judy was born in Goodrich, MI on April 22, 1943, daughter of the late Edmund and Mary (Stine) Palshan. She married Thomas Cleveland on June 28, 1969. Judy and Tom received the Ida Goodrich award in 2010 for outstanding senior citizens of the year. Judy volunteered at the Davison Senior Center and Davison United Methodist Church. She worked for 25 years as a home decorator for many businesses.

Judy is survived by her husband, Thomas; sisters, Carlye Barnard, Marilynn (Jim) Theolet and Rosemary Dawe; brother, Paul (Denise) Palshan; several nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill Barnard.