Justine Burchi

BURCHI, JUSTINE ELIZABETH of Goodrich, Michigan; died on March 3, 2023. She was 79. Justine was born on January 19, 1944 in Allen Park, Michigan to the late Stephan and Cora (nee: Casagrande) Kaloczy. She is survived by her three daughters, Shawn Burchi, Shannon Burchi and Chantelle Burchi; one brother, Steven (Barbara) Kaloczy. No funeral service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .