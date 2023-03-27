Kevin Alasin

ALASIN, KEVIN ANDREW of Ortonville, Michigan; died peacefully on March 22, 2023.
He was 62.
Kevin was born on April 8, 1960 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late Andrew Joseph and Gladys (nee: Harris) Alasin. He married Kim Mulvaney on December 14, 1979 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, Kim Alasin; two children, Jeremy (Kathy) Alasin and Jessica Alasin, five grandchildren, Brooke Woodison, Brandon Woodison, Evangeline Alasin, Ethan Alasin and Lillian Mayer; two sisters, Denise (Larry) Gabriel and Marsha (Matt) Lash; In-laws, Sandy and Phil Nadeau; his two best friends, Glenn Heath and Gary Hentschel. Kevin started his own auto body painting business when he was 24 years old named Alasin’s Auto Body. He was one of the hardest working people we have ever known. He was opinionated, stubborn and created some of our best family stories. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.