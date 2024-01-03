Leon Filhart

Leon R. Filhart, 85, of Clear Lake, died at home on Monday, December 25, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1938 in Ortonvillle, Michigan, the son of the late Clifford and Wilma (Amstutz) Filhart.

Leon served with the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958. He had a passion for and collecting cars. Leon enjoyed playing pool and running the tractor on the farm.

Survivors include his siblings: Ann Groeneveld of Florida, Clifford Filhart of Ortonville, James Filhart of Georgia, Robert Filhart of Hale, sister-in-law Mary Filhard of Shepherd, many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Damon “Jack”, Lynn, Edward and Don Filhart. Cremation has taken place.

He will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery with full military honors the last week in May.