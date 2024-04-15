Leona Irene Anderson

ANDERSON, LEONA IRENE of St. Helen, Michigan formerly of Ortonville, Michigan: died on April 11, 2024. She was 91. Leona was born March 12, 1933 to the late Leonard Melvin and Madeline Isabelle (nee: Christy) Fall. She married Carl Anderson, Jr. in September of 1953, he preceded her in death October 25, 2013.

She is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Scott) Matson, Martha (Steve) Burt, Amy (Gordon) Hesse and Susan (Joel) Francis; ten grandchildren, John, Jake, Carl, Katie, Charlie, Kyle, Lacey, Erik, Alicia and Sadie; also, twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Fall and one grandson, John Yuchasz. Leona and Carl moved to St. Helen, Michigan after retirement. Camping was always a big part of their lives and spending time on the beaches of the Great Lakes with family. Leona was Girl Scout Leader for all her daughter’s troops. She was Village of Ortonville Treasurer and for a number of years secretary for Ortonville United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening and cooking, especially with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Family will receive friends also on Tuesday, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com