OCEF Thank you

Thank you Ortonville Community for filling the truck for OCEF (Ortonville Community Emergency Fund) last Sunday at Bueches. We were blessed with beautiful weather and lots of friendly, generous donors! Not only was the truck filled to the top, but we also collected $519 cash and $200 in Bueches gift cards. This will be a huge help to our pantry clients. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Neil &Robin Loughlin

OCEF Board members