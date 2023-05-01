Letters to the Editor April 29, 2023

Rocking and Raking

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who helped clean the yards and flowerbeds of 23 area senior citizens on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The weather definitely wasn’t the greatest but the volunteers braved the cold and rain and got the jobs done.

These volunteers are both adults and youth. It is great to see them work together to help a senior citizen that needs assistance with their yard. The volunteers go above and beyond and are greatly appreciated.

Once again, thank you to everyone and I hope that I can count on you for next year also.

Faye Bindig, Edna Burton Senior Center Coordinator

An overcomer of pain

(In response to ‘You’re only as old as you feel, and I feel old’, a column by Shelby Stewart-Soldan, The Citizen Newspaper, April 15, 2023, page 4.)

I just finished reading your column in the Citizen newspaper and felt compelled to write you. I am a grandmother of 15 (your age and younger) and a great grandmother of six. My 86th birthday is in a few weeks. As I looked at your beautiful picture at 27 years of age, experiencing the pains of elderly people, my heart went out to you.

You speak lovingly of your two grandmothers who taught you the joys of sewing, crocheting, reading and baking…skills that are lacking in today’s culture. Those are pluses to be thankful for.

May I offer some grandmotherly advice regarding the intermittent aches and pains that persist in your body? Try to see yourself as an overcomer of the pain that tries to keep you ‘housebound’ and ‘old.’

The Holy Bible tells us we are “fearfully (reverently) and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14) Creator God has endowed us with healing virtues that activate natural resources within to promote wholeness of mind, body and spirit. As a reader, you may be interested in the book “Fearfully & Wonderfully Made” by Dr. Paul Brand and Philip Yancey “…A surgeon Looks at the Human and Spiritual Body.”

The ‘crocheted doughnut’ is a tribute to your tenacity, a work of art done with ‘tingly, nerve impaired fingers’…offer it to someone who would understand the simplicity yet profoundness of your gift.

Everyday is a new day to experience new life and healing.

Dorothy Bauss

Brandon Twp.