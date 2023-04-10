Letters to the Editor April 8, 2023

Old Mill Thank You

We want to thank and acknowledge Bernie Solo and his son, Tyler for repairing our “Little” Old Mill replica. The Ortonville Woodworker’s Club created this model in 2004, and it was in working order for many years, but in recent times it has needed some attention. We’re so pleased to once again demonstrate the workings of the mill to our visitors. Bernie and Tyler were happy to delve into this project, and have said it was a labor of love for the father – son team.

Judy Miracle

OCHS President