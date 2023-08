Thank you

Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township wants to thank the 117 respondents who took the time to answer questions about the placement of safe, multi-use trails in Atlas Township. Your input was used to guide the location of new sidewalks and pathways throughout the community. You can keep up to date on the committee’s efforts by visiting our Facebook page (Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township) and articles in The Citizen newspaper.

Paulette Johnson

Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township Co-chair