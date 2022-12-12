Letters to the Editor Dec. 10, 2022

100 years old

(In response to, “Troyer to celebrate 100th birthday,” The Citizen, Oct. 29, 2022)

I am a former long-term resident of Ortonville. Marian L. Troyer (Mrs. Lester) celebrating 100 years. I wish to thank all the dear friends and neighbors for their good wishes and lovely cards. It was so nice to hear from so many old, good friends.

I am in good health and fairly active in a ‘senior’ situation. My daughter Elizabeth and her family live nearby. I enjoy reasonably good health and am mobile (walker assisted) remembering all of my good friends at OES, Methodist Church, school and community. So glad we still have a community paper.

Love to all.

Marian Lewis Troyer