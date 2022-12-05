Letters to the Editor Dec. 3, 2022

Thank you Wojos

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, Brandon Township for their donation of the beautiful plants in the street planters through the downtown area this season.

They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW

Roundabout

Why isn’t a roundabout being built? This question was repeatedly asked at the recent public meeting for the Oakwood and Hadley intersection. Representatives from the Oakland County Road Commission had no answer. One said my boss made that decision.

The design presented involved a two-stop-sign/multi-lane configuration. Several people pointed out the similar road configuration at Sashabaw and Oakhill Roads, where the OCRC recently built a roundabout.

What is the cost difference between the multi-lane configuration and a roundabout? An OCRC representative stated about the same—$900,000. But a roundabout would require a larger land footprint and would impact a small area of wetland. This would have to be replaced by other wetlands elsewhere and add $300,000 to the project.

A local businessman was present. He owns property downstream from the intersection and offered to donate land for the mitigation of the wetlands. This donation would save the taxpayers $300,000.

Road commission officials encouraged those at the meeting with questions to email the OCRC to get would get answers.

My wife and I and many others sent emails with questions to the OCRC. County Commissioner Bob Hoffman and Township Trustee Dana Depalma each sent the OCRC a message. To date, no one has received a response.

Why is the OCRC stonewalling and not responding to our emails?

Why is the OCRC ignoring a $300,000 donation of land?

Why is the safest intersection configuration, a roundabout, being disregarded?

Is the OCRC using our tax dollars in the best manner possible?

Bill Rathburg

Brandon Township