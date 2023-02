Thank You

Thank you for the love and support during my time of loss of my husband, Ed Gromek Jr. (6-6-1945/12-24-2022).

We celebrated our 50th Anniversary on April 29, 2022. I have a broken heart, but I am fortunate to have an amazing family and many friends. A special thank you to Fr. Craig Marion, St. Anne’s Catholic Church and to Dennis Hoffman VFW Post 582 and its members.

Cathy Gromek

Ortonville