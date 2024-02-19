Letters to the Editor Feb. 17, 2024

Explanation of Notice of Assessment

What follows is a brief explanation of the letter all residents would have received in early February. This letter came from your local assessor, and details value changes to your parcel or property from 2023 to 2024. At the top of the page, you will see “THIS IS NOT A TAX BILL.” You should check for accuracy each year. This document states your parcel identification number, property address, ownership information, legal description, classification, and PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE EXEMPTION. It then compares your taxable, assessed, and state equalized values from the prior year to the current year. If there is a change, it is given in the last column of the data. Next, any transfer of ownership is noted and the reason for the assessor’s change is given.

About 2/3 of the way to the bottom of the sheet is the 2024 Inflation Rate Multiplier. By law, the multiplier is the rate of inflation or 5%, whichever is lower. This means that your taxable value increased by 5% from 2023 to 2024. This was a statewide increase on all properties. The result of this increase is shown in a shaded box in the data table as a dollar amount.

If you wish to appeal your valuation, you must do so at the March Board of Review. Dates, times, and other details are at the bottom of your assessment notice. In Groveland Township, the appeals are heard at the township office and appointments are made by calling the assessor at Oakland County Equalization at 248-858-0776. Check your bill for your local assessor’s information if not from Groveland.

At the township, we work hard to keep the local taxes (township and fire department) as low as possible. Many taxing entities, including your local school district, community colleges, the state, the county, the Detroit Art Institute, the Detroit Zoo, Oakland County Parks and Metroparks, and your local municipality levy taxes that are collected and paid out by the local treasurer’s office. However, the portion of your tax dollars that stays in the township is about 13.5% of the total you pay. If you have any question about your valuation letter, please reach out to your local treasurer for assistance.

Respectfully,

Theresa Bills

Treasurer of Groveland

Township