Letters to the Editor Feb. 3, 2024

OCEF Update

Thank you Ortonville community for your generous holiday donations to OCEF! We were able to provide holiday food for 80 families in our area, as well as donating some food to some group homes and shelters. We could not do this without the support of our community. Thank you again!

Due to recent changes at St. Anne Church to consolidate church roles and duties, the liaison role for OCEF is no longer a part of St. Anne. However, this does not impact the distribution of food to our OCEF clients. OCEF is a standalone nonprofit organization. Our food pantry will continue to operate from the same location, behind St. Anne Church, and we want to assure the community that we will continue to support our neighbors in need, the same as we have in the past.

OCEF distribution days will remain the same, which are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-11 am. We will continue to host food drives and holiday collections each year. Families in need will still be able to contact OCEF by calling our new phone number, 248-804-7149 or contacting us via our website, www.oceffoodpantry.org.

Trudy Lentini

OCEF Board President