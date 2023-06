Flag Day

Thank you to everyone that made a donation for a flag June 10 at Bueche’s the VFW Post 582 raised over $1,100. The funds will go towards the VFW scholarship program at the middle school’s Patriot’s Pen and high school Voice of Democracy essay contest.

The VFW Post is in need of new members we meet the third Wednesday of the month at Old Townhall 6:30 p.m. for information call Dennis at (248) 627-1065.

Dennis Hoffman

VFW Commander