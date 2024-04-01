Letters to the Editor March 30, 2024

Thank you

The members of Goodrich Enrichment Activities and Revitalization (G.E.A.R.) would like to express our gratitude to the Goodrich Educational Foundation for selecting us as 2024 Citizen of the Year and for the welcoming reception at the annual Spring Gala fundraiser. G.E.A.R. is honored by this recognition and grateful to be part of a community that values and supports the educational experiences of its youngest citizens.

We’d also like to extend our congratulations to Staff Member of the Year, Lynn Zirzow, and Teacher of the Year, Doug Wilson. G.E.A.R. is humbled to be in the company of such dedicated individuals.

Thank you,

Members of GEAR

Crystal Chapa, Nicole Ramos, Michelle Smith, Marisa Swartz, Toni Yaklin

Abigail’s Pride

Wow. I was impressed with the public comments at the March 25, 2024 Village Council meeting re: Abigail’s Pride. There were thoughtful and insightful comments from the ordinary citizens in support of this worthwhile event. From The Village Council, not so much. The Council members remarks, in explanation of why they voted to deny the permit, boiled down to one issue: the Abigail supporters said mean things about them. Looks like the age gap between the young Abigail people and the Council members approaches 30 years. Don’t you guys have kids? I am not a stranger to the rough and tumble of politics: I was an elected chairperson of a contentious UAW unit for 10 years. There are suggestions for people in politics that involve kitchens and heat, but I like the one that says if you can’t handle MiGs, don’t fly MiG Alley.

Bonnie Beltramo

Ortonville

Thank you

Dear Atlas Township Residents,

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Atlas Township Supervisor for the last 3+ years. My last formal day in office is March 31, 2024. Jim Busch, the current Deputy Supervisor, will formally become Atlas Township Supervisor on April 1, 2024. I can’t think of anyone better equipped to fill my shoes and serve you than Jim. He is professional and savvy, understands township-level government, and, most importantly, shares my commitment to serving the residents of Atlas Township in the best possible way. You have my word; you are in good hands with Jim. He will do a great job leading our community and will need your unwavering support in the August 2024 Atlas Township Election to ensure our beloved township remains in able hands. In the meantime, contact him for any assistance, concerns, or questions.

Don’t worry; I am not going anywhere and will remain involved in the community.

See you around,

Shirley Kautman-Jones