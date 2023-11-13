Letters to the Editor Nov. 11, 2023

Sinking Fund

On behalf of the Board of Education, I thank the Goodrich Area Schools’ voters. After months of educating the community on our need for a sinking fund, we still fell short of our goal. We are disappointed that the proposal was unsuccessful, but we are thankful for the positive support we received throughout the campaign.

I want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who showed their support and dedication to our school by voting at the polls or submitting an absentee ballot. Your participation is a testament to the strong sense of community we have here in Goodrich, and we appreciate your involvement in shaping the future of our district. Thank you also to the local community groups and organizations who opened their doors to us, allowing us to share and inform.

As communicated in our mailings and presentations, our aging academic and athletic facilities and bus fleet need to be addressed. I want to assure parents, school staff, and members of the community that we will continue moving forward and work together to provide a quality educational experience for all students. Regardless of this setback, we will continue to explore creative and practical solutions to make necessary improvements, to the best of our ability and with limited funding, because we understand the importance of providing Goodrich students and staff with the best and safest learning environment possible.

In the coming weeks we will carefully assess the election results and determine our next steps. Your continued support and involvement are vital to our success, and we encourage you to stay engaged with our school district. We will keep you informed about our future plans and initiatives.

Once again, thank you for your support and dedication to Goodrich Area Schools. We look forward to facing the future with determination and a shared commitment to excellence in education, because we truly are “Stronger Together.”

Mike Baszler, Superintendent

