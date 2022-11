School security

Let us put security in every school today.

If we can secure the airports and the courts, we can surely secure the schools so we do not have one more child murdered in school.

If we can spend $1.5 trillion for a tax-break for the 1 percent billionaires club we can certainly afford to spend the money to protect our kid’s lives.

We cannot afford to NOT protect our children. We cannot put a price on the life of a child.

Bob McReavy

Brandon Township