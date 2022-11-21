Letters to the Editor Nov. 19, 2022

OCEF Thank You

Thank you to all of the local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals for the very generous donations made to OCEF for Thanksgiving. Along with the food donations, many monetary and Bueches gift card donations were also received. Ortonville is a very giving and helpful community. All of the donations and volunteers who helped with the sort are very much appreciated. Have a very blessed Thanksgiving!

Robin Loughlin

OCEF co-chair

Ruck Walk

On Nov 12, about 60 people participated in the third annual 5K Ruck Walk for Veterans. This walk is organized by Josh Bearss of Bearss Fitness and Sean Duffey of Ivy Rehab in Ortonville. $1,172 was raised to donate to the Ortonville VFW 582.

Dennis Hoffman

Ortonville VFW Post 582 Commander

Halloween in Ortonville

On Halloween night, I had the pleasure to witness the greatest, best organized celebration of Halloween that I have seen in many years.

What a wonderful sight to see!

Hundreds of entire families, dressed in grand style, strolling the streets of Ortonville. The costumes were incredible! Even the rain did not spoil the fun!

People were truly enjoying an age old tradition the way it was meant to be.

Houses, garages, churches and porches were decorated in fine style to welcome the Trick or Treaters. There was joyous laughter and happy participation by all.

Civil servants, smiled happily and shared chit chat with everyone as they enjoyed the night.

As a Canadian, who frequently visits grandchildren in the area, I had to send a word of praise and commendation for the well organized, fun, safe, event that took place in your town.

Ortonville is truly a Gem in the Crown of small town America.

Adrianne Bruce

Thank you for the support

I’d like to express my thanks to all the Brandon Blackhawk voters who voted for me. Your confidence in me is greatly appreciated. The school district is a huge part of the community. I believe Brandon School District is great! I’m looking forward to seeing what is in store for the students and teachers who make the district what it is. Thank you voters, and always, go Blackhawks!

Vinny Bills

Groveland Township