Letters to the Editor Nov. 4, 2023

Visit the Old Mill

Time is running out to visit Ortonville’s Old Mill Museum in 2023. On each November Saturday, the Mill will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for free tours of Ortonville history and way of life.

Included are rooms of furnishings of turn-of-the-century homes, including a 100 plus year old rug look that is still in use. Care to give it a try? Upstairs is a military exhibit from all U.S. wars. In the basement there is even a days-gone-by fire engine that ‘kids’ young and old can inspect, and maybe ring its bell.

The Old Mill Museum will close for the season after Christmas in the Village on December 2. The museum will reopen on the first Saturday in April 2024, but that’s a long time to wait.

Ortonville’s Old Mill Museum is located just west of downtown on Mill Street next to the Kearsly Creek.

Grace Geisler