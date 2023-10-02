Letters to the Editor Sept. 30, 2023

Thank you Wojo’s

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, Brandon Township for their donation of the beautiful mums in the street planters through the downtown area this season.

They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW

Ortonville 175th

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the following businesses, organizations, and individuals who contributed to the 175th for Ortonville. Steve & Pam Koslowski, 2 Mike’s Plumbing, EXP Realtor Tracy Butcher, Eastern Stars of Ortonville, Groveland Township, Kathy Thurman, Cooks Ice Cream, Little Things, Faye’s Breads, Ortonville DDA, Restyled Creations, A & W – Ortonville, Ortonville Historical Society, O.A.T.S., Koz’s Fun Fish, Momma Boujee’s Boutique, Jeannie McCreery, Shelby Steward, Frothy Girl, Karen Kukuk Signs, Edna Burton Senior Center, Impact North, Hamilton’s Feed & Fuel, A/C tire, Moonie’s Barber Shop, TLM Moon Works, Studio 51, Linda Person, and Cathy Kage (Ortonville’s very own Mrs. Claus).

It was heartwarming to see so many residents, businesses, and organizations come together to make the 175th such a success. I would also like to thank all the volunteers that helped make all the activities a success.

Faye Bindig

175th Fundraising Committee

Vote yes in Goodrich

As a citizen of Goodrich, mother of four, and educator in a neighboring district, I will be voting YES! for the November 7th Sinking Fund Proposal to support Goodrich Area Schools. I encourage other Goodrich parents and community members to learn more about the district’s plan and projects by visiting the school website.

The sinking fund proposal is step two of the Goodrich Area Schools Master Plan. It will enable us to maintain our school facilities and address infrastructure needs in our schools that weren’t included in the no-tax-rate increase bond proposal approved by Goodrich voters in 2020. I’ve sat through the presentations and been part of the conversations and I am confident with the district’s multi-year roadmap to ensure that our schools remain safe, efficient, and equipped with the necessary resources for students and educators.

Goodrich is one of only a few districts in the county that does not have a sinking fund established. Currently, all non-bond-related expenses must come from the general fund which is the same pot of money that covers staffing, utility bills, curriculum materials, etc. The one-mill increase will provide the necessary funds to prioritize critical needs that have been deferred for far too long.

Goodrich Area Schools has maintained a status of excellence in part through the support of families and the greater community. We have the opportunity to continue this excellence by voting yes for the sinking fund on November 7th.

Crystal Chapa

Goodrich Parent

Chairperson, Citizen for Goodrich Schools