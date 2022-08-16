Alexander, Lois Ann – Age 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, August 19, 2022 with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Riverside Tabernacle, Flint, Michigan. Pastor Tom Mattiuzzo officiating. Visitation at Hill Funeral Home Thursday, August 18, will be 3-4PM for family and 4-8PM for friends. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Gideons International. Lois was born in Flint, Michigan on July 7, 1934 to parents Charles H. and Pearl E. (Sass) Kruger. The family moved to the Goodrich-Grand Blanc area where Lois attended Goodrich schools, graduating from Goodrich High School in 1952 and remaining in Goodrich for the rest of her life. She was united in marriage to James (Jim) Roy Alexander on January 30, 1954 at Riverside Tabernacle. They were known for their devotion to each other during their 68 years of marriage. Lois retired from General Motors (A.C. Spark Plug Division 84) in 1993 after 40 years of service. She was a member of the A.C. Chorus and considered its performance at Carnegie Hall a highlight. Lois appreciated all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small. She loved music and was active as a church organist for many years. The mission of The Gideons International was close to her heart as she served as president of its area Women’s Auxiliary. Lois is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Lois Alexander of Grand Blanc, Melody Bartholomew-Coon and husband Paul of Gladwin, Carole Lawer and husband David of Grand Blanc; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Kruger. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Compassus Hospice Care for their attentive care, compassion, and support.