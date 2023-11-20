Lois Robbins

Lois B. Robbins, 94, of Oxford, MI, passed away on November 17, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to the late Stanley and Mildred Burton. Lois was an artist, educator, and activist who dedicated her life to making a difference in her community.



Lois had a deep passion for the arts and was known for her beautiful artwork inspired by nature. She was a compassionate and intelligent individual who used her creativity to engage others in meaningful conversations. Lois was a great listener and always made people feel valued and heard. She loved reading, singing, and creating and collaborating on events that benefited her community.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Lois was actively involved in environmental and political causes. She worked tirelessly to protect the environment and promote social justice.

Lois co-founded the Kairos Institute and was an adjunct professor of religion at the University of Detroit. She also taught at Oakland University, wrote poetry and books, and contributed her talents to the Institute for Advanced Pastoral Studies, the Upland Hills Ecological Awareness Center, the Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy (formerly NOHLC), and the North Oakland Indivisible Team. She was a driving force behind the creation of Ortonville’s annual Creekfest.

Lois had a close and loving relationship with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Janet (Gary Woodward) Robbins, Jeffrey (Diane) Robbins, Sarah Welton, and William (Michelle Honore) Robbins. She was a beloved grandmother to Trevor Woodward, Hilary Woodward, Dan Honore, Joanna Honore, Todd Welton, and great grandmother to Quinn Frenz, Adeline Woodward, Garrison Woodward, Henry Kohlmeyer-Woodward, and Miles Kohlmeyer-Woodward. Lois is also survived by her brother, Robert Burton.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mildred Burton, and her sister, Jeanne (Verne) Sorge.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date to honor Lois’s life and legacy. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy, Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood. The family would like to express its deep gratitude to Lois’s devoted and loving caregivers that helped her feel connected and fulfilled her wishes to remain at home.

Lois Robbins will be remembered as an inspiration to many. Her compassionate spirit, dedication to her community, and artistic talents touched the lives of those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, and activism that will continue to inspire others.