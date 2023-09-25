Lyle Hotchkiss

HOTCHKISS, LYLE MERWIN of Ortonville, died Friday, September 22, 2023 at 86 years of age. Lyle was born, October 21, 1936 in Brandon, Michigan, to LeRoy Edwin and Bernice Elizabeth (nee: Sherwood) Hotchkiss. Mr. Hotchkiss was a self-employed Electrical contractor running Hotchkiss Electric. He was a founding member of Harvest Time Tabernacle in Grand Blanc and oversaw the construction of the church. A longtime board member of the church. Along with his late wife, Ellen they were members of Calvery Temple along with being an 18-year board member there. He also spent 18 years as a board member for Teen Challenge in Texas. Lyle is survived by five children, Richard Joseph (Kalleen) Hotchkiss, Julie Darlene (Deano) Mooney, Susan Beth (Clair) Luttrell, Mark Andrew (Laura) Hotchkiss, and Christopher Alan (Debra) Hotchkiss; 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren: three siblings, Loren Hotchkiss, Marilyn (Kenneth) Brown and Lee Raymond (Kathy) Hotchkiss. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; one son, the late Gregory Lyle (SuEllen) Hotchkiss and one sister, Maxine Jacobs. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Time Tabernacle, G-7370 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from

5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Harvest Time Tabernacle. Additional visitation will take place Friday at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Committal services and burial will take place in Seymour Lake Cemetery (corner of Sashabaw and Seymour Lake Roads.), Brandon Twp. following the service and luncheon at the church. Memorials may be directed to Harvest Time Tabernacle. Arrangements has been entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.villagefh.com