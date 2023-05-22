M-15 shoulder work to begin May 22

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Groveland Twp. — The southbound lane will be closed on M-15 for shoulder work starting May 22 between Oakwood Road and Grange Hall Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation project should take about two weeks.

“Right in front of the cemetery, the water comes down along the edge of the road,” said Mark Koskinen, project coordinator. “We’re going to be adding a curb and gutter there.”

According to Koskinen, the addition of a curb and gutter is necessary to reduce the erosion of the shoulder that is currently occurring.

There will be flaggers during the project to allow for traffic flow, and there will not be a detour. Traffic in both directions will be maintained.