Making the connection: Atlas-Grand Blanc trails meet

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Sept. 11 volunteers from the Grand Blanc Grid gathered with the Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township to recognize the community’s accomplishments and plans to move down the road. As the multi-year-long pathway project along the south side of Perry Road moves on to the final stage, the Grand Blanc Grid will soon pick up the trail westward.

Joanie Towarnicky is the co-founder and President of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid. For the past five years she along with others has worked to develop community engagement and build non-motorized capacity in the Grand Blanc area.

“We need to eight-tenth of a mile to close the gap from the Atlas Township line to the Grand Blanc trails,” said Towarnicky.

The project is set to begin in 2026 and once completed will be five miles along Perry Road spanning both Grand Blanc and Atlas townships.

“The connection is significant for not only recreation but also the economic development between communities,” she added.

The cost of the Grand Blanc section will be $800,000 currently gathered through grants and grass-roots fundraising. The trail will connect near Deer Run Farms subdivison.

The focus for both communities is to establish a non-motorized path providing direct, alternative transportation between the Village of Goodrich / Atlas Township and Grand Blanc communities. When funding becomes available, a final section for Atlas Township of the project includes a bridge over Thread Creek via Mancour Drive then Grand Blanc Township will take the trail toward Grand Blanc East Middle School.

“I appreciate the Grand Blanc Grid and the collaboration between the groups,” said Paulette Johnson, co-chair of the Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township group. “These projects and groups are vital for community health and safety. Our committee has worked hard to build the trails our residents have expressed interest in having built. With the recent final touches on the new Perry Road Iron Belle Trail extension heading to Grand Blanc Township, we are proud of the accomplishment and the continued support by the community.”

This project will build upon the regional shared use pathway network in southeastern Genesee County; completing the missing non-motorized link for these communities and Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail. When completed will span more than 2,000 miles, 48 counties and 240 townships.

