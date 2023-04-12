Margaret Kengerski

KENGERSKI, MARGARET MARIE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on April 11, 2023. She was 92.

Margaret was born on August 17, 1930 in Centerline, Michigan to the late Lawrence Anthony and Catherine L. (nee: Ruhlman) Weingartz. She married Donald Kengerski on October 13, 1956 in Centerline, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Kengerski; five children, Mary (Jon) Harris, Barbara (Michael) Elliott, Diane (Craig) Steverlynck, Michael Kengerski and Ed (Tonja) Kengerski; 11 grandchildren, Adina, Lisa, Jennifer, Jacob, Michael, Stephanie, Katie, Sarah, Daniel, Jordan and Ryan; 19 great grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Jenuwine, Phyllis Boyd, Cookie Okros and Bernie Weingartz; one brother, Butch Weingartz; she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Jack Weingartz, Jim Weingartz, Dick Weingartz, Mary Eichten, Celie Kebbe, and Rose Ann Evennou. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. A member of the VFW #582 Ladies Auxiliary. Her and Don were voted the Citizens of the Year in 2017. Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 49462. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .