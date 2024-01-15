Marilyn Featherston

FEATHERSTON, MARILYN LOIS was born in Martinsburg, Illinois on May 6, 1930 to Harlan and Dorothea Potter. She died on January 10, 2024 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin Featherston, and her grandson, Christopher Morgan. Marilyn is survived by her three siblings, Marvin Potter (Janice), Robert Potter (Carol), and Amy Tittle, her sister-in-law and dear friend, Phyllis Finlinson, her three children, Marva Lee Morgan (Joseph Parker) Marlene Young and Mark Featherston; five grandchildren, Matt (Simone), Elizabeth (David), Karen, Katharine (David) and Nathan (Laura); seven great grandchildren, Gabrielle (Evan), Owen, Anastasia, Sadie, Alexis, Taylor and Jamison; one great great granddaughter, Isabella.

Marilyn came to Ortonville in 1944 and has remained here most of her life. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1947 and both introduced the idea and participated in the creation of a yearbook in her High School years. She married Marvin Featherson in 1948 and they were together for 67 years. Marilyn was the owner of the Village Dry Goods for several years before joining Marvin, at Featherston Hardware, where they worked together until retirement in 1991. Marilyn was very active in the Ortonville Community. She was a member of the Eastern Star and held the position of Worthy Matron. She was a Girl Scout leader and the chairman of the cookie sales for several years. She participated in the school holiday parties and field trips with her children and started the local chapter of the American Field Service, who hosted foreign students for and academic year in the community. Marilyn was president of the Ortonville Cemetery Board and initiated and organized the Avenue of Flags on the roads of the cemetery each Memorial Day. Now reaching well over 700 flags representing individuals in the community.

Marilyn devoted many hours to the Ortonville United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for 20 years. She participated in the kitchen and fund-raising activities of the church, arranged the flowers on the alter, taught and participated in quilting class and was instrumental in initiating the Quilt Shows that took place in the church on alternate years. Marilyn participated in the restoration and preservation of the Old Mill and wove rugs on the loom on Saturday mornings. In her senior years, Marilyn taught chair exercise classes in the Town Hall, offering this service to anyone in the community and continuing these classes in her Zephyrhills, Fl. Community where she and Marvin spent the winters following retirement. Also in Zephyrhills, Marilyn made quilts for the homeless, knitted scarves for the infirmed and participated in fund raising activities.

Marilyn enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She spent her evenings working on needlework and produced many lovely creations for her family and friends. Marilyn painted, wallpapered, upholstered and was never afraid to tackle a new skill. Marilyn loved to be with people, liked having parties and house guests and lived a joyful life. She enjoyed music, happy movies and antiques. Marilyn explored her family history through the Daughters of the American Revolution and was diligent in saving and organizing old family photos. Her smile and laughter will remain with us throughout our lifetime. We are grateful for her kind, giving, curious and upbeat nature, as well as her leadership skills both in the community and in her family. Marilyn was well loved and lived a long and healthy life.