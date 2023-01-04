Mary Ann Goffar (formerly Mary Ann Bradshaw of Lapeer), age 83, passed into the arms of our Lord onJanuary 2, 2023. Mary, a resident of Ortonville and former co-owner of C&J Oil Change, was the loving wife of Clifford “Cliff” for almost 45 years and the dear mother of Edward (Jucineia) Stone, Laura Amedure, Sherri (Jeff) Bono, Gerald “Jerry” Hight, and Clifford (Linda) Goffar. Mary was adored by her precious grandchildren as well: Anthony Amedure, Jessica Amedure, Mary-Catherine (Matthew) Stockdale, Jacob (Kelsey) Bono, Joseph Bono, Emelia Stone, William Stone, Jesse (Areceli) Goffar, Amanda Goffar, and Jordan Goffar. Mary was also blessed to be the great grandmother of Ryker, Dominick, Lexie, Delaney, Zane, Morgan, Vincent, Jesse, Jesceli, and Julianna. Mary was the dear daughter of the late William and Hilda Bradshaw and beloved sister of the late Laura (the late Art) McKay; William (the late Mary) Bradshaw; the late Norma (the late Peter) DeKlerk; Janet (the late Guy) Tripp; and, the late James Bradshaw.