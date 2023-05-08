Mary Bombardo

BOMBARDO, MARY DAUNE of Ortonville; died on May 7, 2023; she was 96.

She was born August 10, 1926 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late John Clifford and Lucy (nee: Roe) Lucas. She is survived by her three sons, John (Cheryl Brown)Bombardo, Wayne (Sheryl) Bombardo and Chris (Sally) Bombardo; six grandchildren, Michael, Wayne A., II, Annette Chmielewski, Melissa Beauchamp, Tamara Way and Chris A. Bombardo; 15 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Bombardo; three grandchildren, Mark, Tony and Johnny Bombardo; one brother, Ivan Lucas. She was a long-time member of the Ortonville Baptist Church and use to work the Church Camp. A celebration of Mary’s life will be on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Twp. Family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Memorial contributions made be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com .