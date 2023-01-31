Michael Michel

MICHEL, Michael Francis, of Ortonville, MI passed away on January 30th, 2023, at the age of 68.

He was born in Detroit, MI and attended the University of Detroit-Mercy. He was a talented automotive engineer, a crossword puzzle buff, and an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife Robin; his daughters Margaret (Ian Harman) and Rachel; his father Gabriel; siblings Eileen, Gabe, Mary, Margaret, Rita, Liz, Patrick, Theresa, Monica, Dan, Catherine, and Julia; and 42 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret; his brothers Tom and Frank; and cousin Patrick Downs.

A Funeral Mass will be held in his honor at St. Anne Catholic Church  https://www.churchofstanne.org/ in Ortonville, MI on Friday, February 3rd at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am.

Donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen

https://www.cskdetroit.org/ways_to_give/donations/are requested in lieu of flowers. Please leave a memory or condolence on Michael’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

