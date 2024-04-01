By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— During the regular meeting on March 18, Brandon Superintendent Carly Stone introduced the new Brandon Middle School dean of students Jenny Geiselman.

“We’ve introduced a new position to the middle school this year to help provide support to students academically and behaviorally,” said Stone. “And we had a very extensive search, lots of candidates internal and external, and Jenny just blew everyone away. Jenny is a Blackhawk through and through.”

Gieselman has been at Brandon for 24 years, the entirety of her teaching career. She says she loved the district so much that she never left. Recently she was honored as secondary teacher of the year at Brandon.

“I am excited to make an impact on a whole school,” she said. “One of my favorite things about being a classroom teacher was the community I was able to build every year. I am excited to do that with Brandon Middle School. I love that some of the eighth graders I had as a fifth grade teacher and some of the sixth graders were my kindergartners.”

Gieselman said her goal as dean of students at BMS is to make everyone feel like they are part o a school family while supporting the school vision of making sure every student finishes middle school with the foundational academic and social skills necessary to be successful in high school and beyond.

“I am excited about all the things Mr. Ayre and the staff already have going to help cultivate that,” she said. “HAWK tickets, engaging lessons, assemblies, and seminar classes are all things that are occurring which help promote the vision.”