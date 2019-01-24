Nicholas Palshan

PALSHAN, NICHOLAS CHARLES “NICK” of Ortonville, Michigan. Died January 22, 2019. He was 34.

Born May 31, 1984 in Pontiac, Michigan to Lee Edmund and Dorie (nee: Empey) Palshan. He is survived by his parents, Lee and Dorie Palshan; two brothers, Kevin Lee Palshan and Kurtis James Palshan; and his beloved cat “Jimmi”. Nick was employed at Jets Pizza in Ortonville. He was a 2003 graduate of Brandon High School and a member of the Ortonville Lions Club. He was a “Juggalo” and fan of Insane Clown Posse. A celebration of his life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Bridgewood Church 6765 Rattalee Lake Road, Clarkston. Pastor Robert Travis, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be to Michigan Gift of Life, Ortonville Lions Club Charities or the family by going to Crowdfunding at the funeral home website. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com