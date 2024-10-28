Oakland County voters to decide on park, rec millage

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Oakland Cty. — On Nov. 5, Oakland County voters will have a county parks and recreation millage proposal on the ballot.

The proposed millage would levy .65 mills for 20 years, which would equal $65 per $100,000 of taxable property value. It would also replace the current millage, and is an 85% increase in the millage rate.

Currently, Oakland County residents pay .35 mills, which was approved by voters in 2020. That .35 was reduced for 2024 due to the Headlee rollbacks to .3418. Prior to 2020, the parks and recreation millage was never raised.

The initial .25 mills was approved in 1966 and renewed incrementally. It was reduced due to the Headlee rollbacks to .2310 mills, and was only increased with the new millage in 2020. The 2020 millage was set to expire in 2029.

The proposed millage would replace the 2020 millage, and would be for 20 years, to expire in 2043.

According to the ballot language, the purpose of the increased millage is to expand, improve, operate, maintain, and acquire parks, recreational facilities, open spaces, lakes, rivers, water areas and trailways. It would also allow free general park admission to all county residents.

The potential tax levy should the millage be voted down for winter taxes would be rolled back to .3431.