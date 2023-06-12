Oakwood, Hadley roads intersection set to close June 19

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —Starting on June 19, the intersection of Oakwood Road and Hadley Road will be closed.

“We’re making safety improvements,” said Craig Bryson, senior manager of communications of the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The construction will extend the left turn lane from Oakwood Elementary School through the intersection at Hadley Road, replace the culvert under the intersection, widen the shoulder of Oakwood Road to six feet, add curbs and gutters and improving drainage at the intersection. They will also extend the pavement on the Hadley Road, south of Oakwood Road, to improve traction.

The construction is not anticipated to be complete before school starts in the fall.

“It’s expected to be completed in early September,” said Bryson. “If we can get it done before then, we certainly will.”

The detour for Oakwood Road is Baldwin Road to Seymour Lake Road to M-15 and back to Oakwood, and vice versa. The detour for Hadley Road traffic is Seymour Lake Road to M-15 to Hegel Road and back to Hadley Road and vice versa.