OCEF ramps up Back-to-School supply drive

Brandon Twp. — The new school year is still two months away, but the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is getting ready for their annual back-to-school distribution.

“Even though summer has just begun, we are gearing up for our Back to School Collection for OCEF,” said Robin Loughlin, Back to School team. “We would like to provide our clients with school-aged children with new backpacks and some of the most needed supplies for the 2024-2025 school year. Thank you to our community for the continued generosity. The students will start on a positive note.”

OCEF will be distributing the school supplies to the children of the food pantry clients, and have worked with Brandon Schools to compile a list of items needed this school year.

There are four drop-off locations around the community, including St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; OCEF box Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South St., Ortonville and Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville.

Donations need to be dropped off by Sunday Aug. 11 in time for the Aug. 29 distribution. Anyone with questions can leave a message for the back-to-school team at 248-627-3965 ext. 100.

Do not put items inside donated backpacks.

New backpacks (especially larger sizes)

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Non spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Pocket folders (no prongs)

Crayola markers

Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

Crayola crayons (24 pack)

Erasers (chunk/pencil end)

#2 Pencils

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil boxes/pouches

1.5 inch binders

Black or blue pens