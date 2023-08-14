OCSO:Multiple larcenies, break ins reported around Brandon Township

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — A string of larcenies and attempted larcenies in the surrounding areas has prompted a warning to residents to make sure their car doors and houses are locked.

“Don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle, lock your car doors, lock your homes,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover.

He also told residents with security systems to make sure they are in working order, and to not answer the door to total strangers.

“It’s going on all the way around us with vehicle larcenies,” he said.

Residents are also encouraged to make sure out buildings, such as pole barns and sheds, are locked as well.

“If you think something is suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911,” he said. “And if you have any questions, call the substation.”

The Brandon substation can be contacted at 248-627-4911. If there is something suspicious, call 911. Glover also said to get the best suspect vehicle description possible, and a license plate number if you can.